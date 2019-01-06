Black Belt Beatdown: Would-Be Kidnapper Unknowingly Chased Woman Into A Karate Dojo & Ended Up Leaving On A Stretcher

Would Be Kidnapper Chases Woman Into Karate Studio, Gets Brakes Beat Off Him

According to the Charlotte Observer, a would be kidnapper unknowingly chased a young woman into a Karate dojo where he would eventually leave..on a stretcher.

August Williams, 46, attempted to force the victim into his car before she was able to break free and look for help. The woman rushed into “Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo” in Charlotte, NC and franticly told the occupants that a man was chasing her and trying to hurt her. At that exact moment Williams entered the dojo looking for her, where he met studio’s senior instructor, Randall Ephraim, face to face.

“I asked how I could assist him and he stated that he was there for the lady. She insisted that she did not know him and tried to kidnap her.” Ephraim tried asking Williams to leave. However, he refused to do so and became aggressive. The instructor was able to detain Williams before the police arrived.