Not A Good Look: Video Resurfaces Of Drake Inappropriately Kissing & Touching 17-Year Old Girl On Stage At A Concert [Video]

Drake Facing Backlash After Old Video Of Him Inappropriately Touching A 17-Year Old Girl Resurfaces

According to TMZ, Drake is in hot water after an old video of the rap superstar resurfaced, showing him kissing and touching a 17-year old girl inappropriately on stage during a concert.

In light of Lifetime’s “Surviving R.Kelly” documentary, it’s a little unsettling to see what transpired on stage reportedly from a show at the Ogden Theatre in May 2010. You can see Drake on stage with the young fan who he begins slow-dancing with before getting behind her and slowly smelling her hair.

Drake appears to caress her and kiss her neck, and says to the crowd “Y’all gonna have me get carried away again. I get in trouble for sh*t like this; how old are you?”

The girls tells him she’s only 17, the crowd cheers then Drake creepily replies, “I can’t go to jail yet, man! Seventeen? How do you look like that? You thick. Look at all this.”

But things really get strange when he tells the girl he had fun with her and liked the way her breasts felt against his chest then finishes the encounter with more kisses, including on the lips. Drake was 23 at the time of the video, and age of consent in Colorado is reportedly 17, but fans still are uncomfortable with the footage.