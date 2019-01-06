Are You Dumb? NBA YoungBoy’s Alleged Side Chick Gets His Face Tatted On Her Chest; He Immediately Curves Her On Social Media

Girl Gets Huge NBA YoungBoy Tattoo On Her Chest

A young woman that goes by the name “Arabian” got a huge tattoo of her reported boo, NBA YoungBoy, on her chest as a symbol of their love…or so we thought.

In the video below you can see the freshly inked portrait of the rapper on her chest that has social media going crazy. Fans flooded her social media wanting more details about their romance, but she claimed that its “not her place”.

NBA YoungBoy, however, wasn’t amused by the gesture. He took to twitter to coldly clapback.

