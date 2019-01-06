Chance The Rapper Gets Dragged For ‘I Didn’t Believe The R. Kelly Victims Because They Were Black Women’ Comment

Fair or foul???

Chance The Rapper Initially Didn’t Believe The R. Kelly Victims Because They Were Black Women

Chance The Rapper is getting eviscerated for an interview that aired during the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary.

Before the final episode of the four-part special aired on Lifetime, Rolling Stone posted that a clip from an interview done by our brother site Cassius would air featuring Chance admitting grievances to Jamilah Lemieux.

In the interview Chance, who brought out R. Kelly in 2014 at Lollapalooza and who collaborated with the singer on “Somewhere in Paradise”, told Jamilah that he’d made a mistake.

“Making a song with R. Kelly was a mistake. I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were black women,” said Chance. “I made a mistake.”

But that’s not all Chance said.

In the full interview, Chance added that while black women are “higher oppressed”, there’s hypersensitivity to black male oppression—which is why he had his doubts. He also added that victims who get the attention of this magnitude or usually light skinned or white.

“We’re programmed to really be hypersensitive to black male oppression, but black women are exponentially higher oppressed and violated group of people just in comparison to the whole world,” said Chance. “Maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were black women.” “Usually, n****s that get in trouble for s*** like this on their magnitude of celebrity, it’s light-skinned women or white women. That’s when it’s a big story. I’ve never really seen any pictures of R. Kelly’s accusers.” “I made a mistake and I’m happy that those women are getting voices now and I can grow to understand better what my positioning should be or should’ve been when that opportunity came.”

Both Chance and Jamilah have cried foul over the Rolling Stone article and said the quote was taken out of context.

FYI, I conducted the interview with Chance in May. He spoke clearly and unequivocally in support of BW and the victims. https://t.co/uhTZT9TvEA — Jamilah Lemieux🖤 (@JamilahLemieux) January 6, 2019

Still despite that, the “didn’t value accuser’s stories” line is getting Chance dragged by people who couldn’t believe he thought that way—in particular, because he’s the product of a black woman and has a black daughter.

A product of a black woman did not believe black children were raped SOLELY because they were black. Not for any other reason but hatred for black women. U don’t get kudos for finally realizing how trash that is. — J. Holiday’s Gucci Jacket (@eleven8) January 6, 2019

What the headline should have read is: Despite Chance the Rapper having a black daughter and fiancé he discounted the victim’s stories because they were black women. He now regrets making music with a sexual predator because it is bad for his brand. https://t.co/9TMFiNqkdn — Ariel Hazzard (@ArielHazzard) January 6, 2019

Should Chance be given credit for trying to absolve himself of his past bias—-or is it too little too late?