The Final Countdown: Kevin Hart Has Reportedly Decided Against Hosting This Year’s Oscars…Again

Kevin Hart Still Isn’t Going To Host The 91st Academy Awards

Kevin Hart still isn’t going to host the Oscars, according to a report from Deadline.

Despite Ellen DeGeneres’ huge pull for Kevin to return to his hosting gig, it looks like the comedian still wasn’t feeling the gig enough to return.

Deadline reports that multiple sources close to the situation have confirmed Hart will not reemerge as host of the 91st Academy Awards–and even though the situation is still fluid and he could possibly change his mind, this looks to be his final answer.

Ever since Kevin’s drama with the re-surfacing of homophobic tweets and his choice to drop out as host of this year’s Oscars ceremony, the Academy has been on its course toward a show without a single host. That all had the possibility of changing once Hart visited Ellen’s show to talk about the incident and explain his decision to drop out–which is where DeGeneres revealed that she called the Academy to convince them to bring Kevin back.

Though he didn’t look all the way into the deal, Hart promised Ellen on the show that he would consider taking the job back, but now, it looks like he’s officially decided against the hosting gig.

Per Deadline, “Ultimately, Hart felt his hosting would become a distraction, a continuing controversial narrative that would take the spotlight off the people and movies being honored. He also grew concerned at the limited amount of time he would have had to prepare. ”

Who knows if an Oscars ceremony hosted by Kevin Hart is something we’ll ever get to see at this point.