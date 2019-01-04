Pressed Or Nah? Ellen Campaigns To Make Kevin Hart The Oscar Host Again [Video]

She Gave Oscar A Ring And Everything

Ellen is going above and beyond for Kevin Hart after he gave up his hosting gig with the Oscars.

Hart stepped down after his old homophobic tweets resurfaced, causing major backlash. Hart says he apologized multiple times for the tweets and he felt “attacked” when a Twitter user tried to bring them up again. Instead of releasing an official apology like the Oscars wanted, Hart decided to step down from his gig.

Now Ellen DeGeneres is campaigning to get Kevin back on the Oscars. “I called the Academy today because I really want you to host the Oscars,” DeGeneres said when Hart appeared on her Friday show.

She even said the Academy is open to re-hiring Kevin. “’We want him to host, whatever we can do, we’d be thrilled,’” DeGeneres said the Academy told her. “The Academy is saying, ‘What can we do to make this happen.’”

With Ellen’s encouragement, Kevin is now re-evaluating his stance on hosting. “You have put a lot of things on my mind,” he said. “Leaving here, I’m promising you I’m evaluating this conversation … Let me assess, just sit in the space and really think.”

You can watch the clip for yourself above and let us know if you think Kevin should be forgiven or if you think his statements still don’t match the damage his tweets could’ve caused.

You can also hit the next page to watch Kevin explain himself more, including the times he said he’s apologized in the past.