R.I.P: UC Berkeley Football Star Bryce Turner Dies During Work Out Session At Just 19 Years Old 

It’s a sad day at at UC Berkeley after one of their star football players passed away.

19-year old Bryce Turner died on Saturday following a ‘medical emergency’ during a non-team workout last week. Reports say that the sophomore cornerback was hospitalized near his Lakewood, California home on December 30, but

neither his family or UC Berkeley has disclosed his cause of death. Sources say that Turner collapsed and fell into a coma while he was in the hospital.

Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton did release a statement, saying,

“No words can accurately describe the pain we feel in our hearts right now. We’ll always remember Bryce and how he impacted all of us with Cal football.”

Today, we lost a beloved member of our #CalFamily. Rest in Peace Bryce Turner. You'll be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/j8xCObyhCb — Cal Football (@CalFootball) January 6, 2019

Turner’s former teammates also took to social media to express their grief.

Rest in peace to the young king. Prayers up for the Turner family.