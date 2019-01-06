R.I.P: UC Berkeley Football Star Bryce Turner Dies During Work Out Session At Just 19 Years Old
It’s a sad day at at UC Berkeley after one of their star football players passed away.
19-year old Bryce Turner died on Saturday following a ‘medical emergency’ during a non-team workout last week. Reports say that the sophomore cornerback was hospitalized near his Lakewood, California home on December 30, but
neither his family or UC Berkeley has disclosed his cause of death. Sources say that Turner collapsed and fell into a coma while he was in the hospital.
Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton did release a statement, saying,
“No words can accurately describe the pain we feel in our hearts right now. We’ll always remember Bryce and how he impacted all of us with Cal football.”
Turner’s former teammates also took to social media to express their grief.
Man tears won’t stop falling as i type this.. we been rocking since 7th grade at Tetzlaff.. then high school at Bosco now College at Cal. Words can’t explain how i feel but i love you brother. Never would i have thought I’d have to bury one of my bestfriends. See you in heaven my brother. I love you more than words can even describe. This season and everything else i do in my life is for you brother. #RipBT
Rest in peace to the young king. Prayers up for the Turner family.
