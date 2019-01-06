Preciousness: Kenya Moore’s Baby Girl Is Getting Cuter By The Day

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for all the outpouring of love for this little Angel @thebrooklyndaly. We have received hundreds of gifts and emails and well wishes from people we know and some we have never met. As a first time mother I can’t describe what it feels like for people to shower your baby with love. The Dalys thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. #brooklyn #brooklyndaly #blessed #thankyouJehovah