Preciousness: Kenya Moore’s Baby Girl Is Getting Cuter By The Day
- By Bossip Staff
Celebrity seeds need to watch out, because Kenya Moore‘s daughter Brooklyn Daly is a little star in the making. The former Miss USA shared another adorable photo of her two-month old bundle of joy, and she literally couldn’t be anymore adorable.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for all the outpouring of love for this little Angel @thebrooklyndaly. We have received hundreds of gifts and emails and well wishes from people we know and some we have never met. As a first time mother I can’t describe what it feels like for people to shower your baby with love. The Dalys thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. #brooklyn #brooklyndaly #blessed #thankyouJehovah
Brooklyn already has her own Instagram page.
What a doll!
