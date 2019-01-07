Lena Waithe Gives A First Look At BET’s “Boomerang” ![VIDEO]

Promo For “Boomerang” Airs During Golden Globe

If you were paying attention the brand spanking new promo for “Boomerang” on BET aired during the Golden Globes Sunday night.

Produced by Lena Waithe (The Chi, Master of None) and Halle Berry, BOOMERANG picks up roughly 25 years after the film of the same name’s theatrical release. This subversive, smart comedy follows the children of the original cast as they try to balance making their mark on the professional world while navigating the personal struggles of young professionals.

Have a look at some BTS footage and interviews with Lena Waithe and showrunner Ben Cory Jones (HBO’s Insecure) who discuss the origins of the show and how it will look at relationships and dating in the 21st Century.

BOOMERANG premieres Feb. 12 on BET starring Tequan Richmond & Tetona Jackson, Leland Martin and Lala Milan.

