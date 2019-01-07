What B2K Beef? Omarion & Fizz Come Together After Their Baby Mamas Bicker

Omarion And Fizz Are Putting Pettiness Aside?

Last week, the mothers of Omarion and Fizz’s children had some serious internet beef, but presently the fathers seem to be pushing forward.

Omarion and Fizz appeared in a commercial for B2K’s Millenium Tour this weekend. Many speculated over whether personal issues would stop the tour from happening after Apryl Jones and Moneice Slaughter bickered online. Moniece had accused the mother of Omarion’s kids, Apryl, of sleeping with his B2K band member and her baby daddy Fizz. Moniece also alleged that Fizz used drugs and abused their son while sneaking around with his new girlfriend. These accusations ere explosive and worried folks wanting to see the group in concert.

But, no worries! Omarion and Fizz sat for promo, without issue. Or are they just putting this issue aside until later? What do you think about these seating arrangements?

Tour dates have been announced and tickets are already on sale for the tour that starts in March. The seats range from $256 to over $300 in some cities. Will YOU be attending?