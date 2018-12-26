Where’s Omarion? Moniece Slaughter Suggests Lil Fizz Is Smashing Apryl Jones To B2K Bits

Moniece Slaughter & Apryl Jones Argue Over Lil Fizz

Moneice Slaughter sparked chatter about her baby daddy Lil Fizz and (the mother of Omarion‘s kids) Apryl Jones dating over the holiday break, and it ended with the ladies hashing things out on a live stream.

So how did this rumor start??? Under a photo of Moniece holding hands with a mystery man, fans questioned if it was Fizz.

Moneice promptly fired back that it wasn’t possibly Fizz, because he was in Chicago “with Apryl and the kids.” Right away, fans took Moniece’s comment as she was exposing Fizz and Apryl for dating. This was especially spicy to folks because Fizz and Omarion are BOTH in the same band (B2K) and plan on touring together in 2019! Apryl denied the claim, calling her relationship with Fizz “platonic”. However, Moniece suggests the couple has been sneaky, only learning that they’ve been spending lots of time together because her son said he had been spending lots of time with Apryl’s kids — Fizz never even told her he was going to Chicago, she found out on facetime. She said:

“I just wanted to let people know that it was impossible for it to be his hand because he was in Chicago with Apryl and the kids, my kid included. I don’t give a f*ck who he ends up with, as long as the b*tch keeps her hands off my kid, is nice to my kid and never speaks ill of me in front of my kid, I don’t give two sh*ts who she is.”

Fast forward, the women took to IG live to hash things out and it was a complete mess! Click to see it here. In case you’re impatient, this tweet accurately describes how their conversation went:

Apryl: DONT DRAG ME INTO THIS

Moniece: Cam told me you spent the night

Apryl: YOU WAS BEING REAL PETTY ON YOUR LIVE

Moniece: and I thought they was in Aspen but Cam said he in Chicago with your kids.

Apryl: LEAVE ME OUT OF THIS

Moniece: Cam said he always hanging with Megaa — Shadina Adia 🇬🇩 (@heybuddy1) December 25, 2018

So far, Fizz hasn’t said a word…What do YOU think about this messy situation??? Hit the flip to see how Apryl and Fizz rumors blew up Twitter.