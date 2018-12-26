Where’s Omarion? Moniece Slaughter Suggests Lil Fizz Is Smashing Apryl Jones To B2K Bits
Moniece Slaughter & Apryl Jones Argue Over Lil Fizz
Moneice Slaughter sparked chatter about her baby daddy Lil Fizz and (the mother of Omarion‘s kids) Apryl Jones dating over the holiday break, and it ended with the ladies hashing things out on a live stream.
So how did this rumor start??? Under a photo of Moniece holding hands with a mystery man, fans questioned if it was Fizz.
For the past year and a half, you’ve been consistent. Even when I wasn’t. I’ve cried. I’ve cursed my face off. I’ve shared blissful moments with you when I thought I was at my happiest. You’ve been a shoulder to cry on. Even in the midst of your own storm. You checked on me when too much time passed that you didn’t hear from me. You provided a judgement free zone. Never criticized me or made me feel crazy through my ups and my downs. Instead, you offered empathy. Patience. And understanding. A true friend. And I cherish every moment. I just wanted to say thank you for helping me see my worth when I was at my lowest. For encouraging me not to give up on the idea of loving the next person that enters my life. Constantly reminding me not to be too hard on myself. Supporting my every career move. From tears of doubt to tears of joy. You’re the best friend a girl could hope for. I appreciate you for staying solid through the most fluid time in my life. They say you know who your true friends are when you go through your darkest times. You were there holding my hand. So for that. I’m forever Indebted to you. And to show my gratitude, I promise to be just as good to you, as you’ve been to me. And I’ll hold your hand through every trial & tribulation. Helping you over every obstacle. #youknowwhoyouare
Moneice promptly fired back that it wasn’t possibly Fizz, because he was in Chicago “with Apryl and the kids.” Right away, fans took Moniece’s comment as she was exposing Fizz and Apryl for dating. This was especially spicy to folks because Fizz and Omarion are BOTH in the same band (B2K) and plan on touring together in 2019! Apryl denied the claim, calling her relationship with Fizz “platonic”. However, Moniece suggests the couple has been sneaky, only learning that they’ve been spending lots of time together because her son said he had been spending lots of time with Apryl’s kids — Fizz never even told her he was going to Chicago, she found out on facetime. She said:
“I just wanted to let people know that it was impossible for it to be his hand because he was in Chicago with Apryl and the kids, my kid included. I don’t give a f*ck who he ends up with, as long as the b*tch keeps her hands off my kid, is nice to my kid and never speaks ill of me in front of my kid, I don’t give two sh*ts who she is.”
Fast forward, the women took to IG live to hash things out and it was a complete mess! Click to see it here. In case you’re impatient, this tweet accurately describes how their conversation went:
So far, Fizz hasn’t said a word…What do YOU think about this messy situation??? Hit the flip to see how Apryl and Fizz rumors blew up Twitter.
