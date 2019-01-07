Raging Reality Star Tommie Lee Indicted On Child Abuse Charges After Allegedly Dragging Daughter By Hair — Facing 54 YEARS In Jail

Tommie Lee Indicted On Child Abuse Charges

It’s been a few months after her initial arrests, but ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ star Tommie Lee has been officially indicted on multiple child abuse charges in Georgia.

TMZ reports that they obtained the indictment filed by the state of Georgia and the details are horrifying. According to the paperwork, Tommie Lee went to her young daughter’s middle school this past October and allegedly disrupted the class, slapped her daughter on the hands with her purse strap, slapped her across the face, dragged her down the hall by her hair and threw her into a metal locker.

Tommie faces 7 charges in the indictment, and 3 of ’em are felonies. The rest are misdemeanors. If she’s convicted on all seven, prosecutors say Tommie could be locked up for up to 54 years. Just recently, Tommie announced she would be quitting #LHHATL to focus on bigger things. This seems pretty big to us.

Meanwhile, Tommie says she’s been through storms before…

Do you think she will be able to weather this one?