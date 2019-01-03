Bye Mona: Tommie Confirms She QUIT “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta”

Tommie Won’t Be Returning To #LHHATL

Atlanta residing bad bish Tommie Lee is taking her talents from “Love and Hip Hop” to her own “bigger” and better endeavors. Tommie put up a PSA to curious folks who wondered if she would be returning to TV after multiple arrests last year. In the note on her IG story, Tommie wrote:

“I loved my old job but I no longer work with them.”

A commenter asked Tommie to clarify what she meant in her Instastory with, “Did that story mean you quit LHH???”. Tommie responded #Facts.

In regards to her “old job” as a cast member on the popular reality tv show, Tommie says life while working for Mona Scott-Young was “mediocre”.

Tommie continued in her message, saying she developed a hunger for "more" while pursuing her music career. Meanwhile, she's still hitting up the party scene. Tommie recently flicked it up with rapper Swae Lee and showed off her banging bawwdy on instagram.