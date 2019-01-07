Bye Broke Boy! EJ Johnson Justifiably Shuts Down A Homophobic Hater On His Instagram

#TeamThis…

EJ Johnson Replies To Homophobic Comment

EJ Johnson is not the 1, 2 or the 3, to be played with and the always fashionable son of Magic and Cookie Johnson made that clear by classily clapping back at a fan. The stylish reality star showed off his extravagant fashion on his Instagram today, this time from Warner Bros’ Golden Globes after party.

EJ donned an Alexander Vauthier gown and some patent leather booties to walk the carpet, and while most people LOVED seeing EJ exude confidence in his look, a homophobic hater sent shade his way.

“If my son ever pulled something like this I would whoop his add [sic] that’s too embarrassing,” wrote the impoverished imbecilen in EJ’s comments section. “Your son can pull any look he chooses even this one regardless of your ignorance,” replied EJ.

If you’re curious about how Magic Johnson feels about EJ, it’s actually the exact opposite of what that hateful person posted on his page. The NBA legend previously told Ellen that he “loves and supports” his gender-fluid son, no matter what.

“When my son came out, I was so happy for him and happy for us as parents,” said Magic. “We love him. EJ is amazing. So you got to support your child, because there are so many people who try to discriminate against them, so they need you to support them. Because if you don’t support them, who is going to support them? And love them?”

Seats—have several of them EJ Johnson, haters.

