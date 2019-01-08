Festival SZN: Childish Gambino, Cardi B, Solange, And More Top Bonnaroo’s 2019 Lineup

Bonnaroo Releases Their 2019 Lineup Featuring Cardi B, Childish Gambino, & More

The 2019 edition of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival lineup is looking pretty enticing, so if you’re looking for something to do from June 13-16 this summer–why not head to Tennessee?

The festival just announced their upcoming roster early Tuesday morning, with tickets set to go on sale this Thursday, 1/10 at noon. The event is four days long and filled with artists from every genre, so there’s really something for everybody.

Topping Friday’s lineup is the one and only Childish Gambino, with other favorites like Solange, BROCKHAMPTON, and Beach House joining the festivities. Saturday night brings the musical stylings of Post Malone, the return of Andy Samberg’s collaborative The Lonely Island, Juice Wrld, and Gucci Mane. Things are set to finish off strong on Sunday with a performance from Cardi B along with a set from Lil Dicky and Mac Demarco.

If you’re interested in taking a trip to Manchester, Tennessee for some good music, good food, and so much more, check out the entire lineup below and get ready to buy your tickets in just a couple days.