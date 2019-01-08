Hanger Issues: Woman Popped For Pummeling & Pulling Knife On Elderly Parents Who Didn’t Pay For Outback Steakhouse

Woman Popped For Putting Hands & Pulling Knife On Parents Over Steak Dinner

A Florida woman has been popped for doing the unthinkable just because she didn’t get to eat a blooming onion.

According to NY Daily News, a Florida woman “became enraged” and attacked her parents after they declined to take her to Outback Steakhouse. Deana Seltzer, 28, became angry after mom Lydumila rejected a request to go to the Australian-themed restaurant, according to police. She struck her mother with closed fists and scratched her dad on various parts of his body, according to the affidavit obtained by Deana also destroyed and flipped over furniture in the home she shared with her parents and waved a 12-inch decorative knife at her father as she yelled, “I’m going to f–king kill you,” according to ABC News.

The parents were described by police as “elderly and frail,” but Vadim Seltzer was able to separate the knife from his daughter as they avoided more serious injuries. SMH.

Deana Seltzer was charged with battery, battery of a person 65 or older and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.