Gut Full Of Romance: May-December Swirlers Tina Kunakey, 21, And Vincent Cassel, 52, Are Expecting A Baby

Model Tina Kunakey, 21, Expecting Baby With Her 52-Year-Old Hubby Vincent Cassel

First love. Then marriage. Now, baby!

French actor Vincent Cassel and his French model bride Tina Kunakey tied the knot last year in a ceremony that almost broke the internet–now they are ready to start a family. The couple shared the news that 21-year-old Tina is expecting Vince’s baby on social media. Vince, 52, posted up this adorable video of him bringing in the New Year with his wife and her bump on a beautiful beach.

Aren’t they adorable?

Tina shared more photos of her little bump on the beach. It’s unknown how far along she is. At her young age, she went from runway model, to wife and now she’s going to be a mommy! Hit the flip to see more of her baby bumpin’ photos.