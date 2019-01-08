“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” Exclusive: Is Soulja Boy Looking To Put Nia Riley In A Cage? [VIDEO]

Nia Riley Isn’t Thrilled About Her Marriage Boot Camp Sleeping Arrangements

We’re so excited to share! We’ve got an exclusive clip from WE tv’s premiere episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” which airs Thursday, January 10th at 10pm ET/PT. In the clip Soulja Boy and Nia Riley see their room for the first time and Nia finds out she gets a cage to sleep in!

What would y’all do?

Here’s more on this season:

Five of Hip Hop’s hottest couples enter Boot Camp and exes reunite! The stars are blindsided when the VIP club flips into Divorce Court! Things pop off when shocking issues are exposed. Later, the couples are bombarded by an unpleasant surprise.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition – “IT AIN’T ALL GUCCI”- Premieres Thursday, January 10TH at 10:00pm ET/PT