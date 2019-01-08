For The Low Low Price Of $50 Mil: Pablo Escobar’s Brother Launched A GoFundMe To Impeach Donald Trump

Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Trying To Impeach Donald Trump

Pablo Escobar’s brother, Roberto “El Osito” Escobar, is a man of the people–so, naturally, he launched a GoFundMe campaign in an attempt to impeach Donald Trump.

According to the people over at TMZ, he’s hoping to raise a humble $50 million for his company Escobar Inc., though it’s not entirely clear what Roberto’s plans for the money are.

On the GoFundMe page, which has since been removed from the platform, Roberto claimed that he has a lot of information that could harm Trump and his career as president. “I am the brother of a Latino hero, I have eliminated many people from power. … Trump will be impeached,” he wrote. The money raised would reportedly be used to finance “intelligence research, lobby firms and lawyers” to assist in getting Trump out of office.

According to the plan with the questionable plan, he has information that Robert Mueller would want to hear, whatever that means. “We, the people will impeach Donald Trump with Pablo Escobar’s family holding dirty secrets of President Trump, his family and associates,” the promo image for the page promised once it went up.

As previously stated, the fundraiser has since been shut down by GoFundMe–even though the We The People Will Fund The Wall page with a $1 billion goal is still up and running.