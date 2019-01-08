Prime-Time Propaganda: Donald Trump To Address America Tonight To Convince Us To Buy $5 Billion Border Wall

Donald Trump To Address America In Campaign For Border Wall

Tonight at 9pm EST Donnie Trump is going to take over the national airwaves to speak to the American people about his stupid a$$ $5 billion border wall.

According to CNN, close to 57% of Americans polled oppose the wall while only 38% are in favor of it. Trump has spent so much time lying to the country about “caravans” of immigrants from Mexico coming to rape, murder, and sell drugs that he’s lost all credibility when it comes to his ideas about national security.

Trump foes Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are hot on news networks’ a$$es to be given equal time to publicly respond to Donnie’s lil’ diatribe because they know he’s going to stand up there and say a bunch of bulls#!t

“Now that the television networks have decided to air the President’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime,” they said in a joint press release.

During his campaign for President, Donnie told white America that Mexico would pay for his dumb idea and now he wants to make white people so afraid of Mexicans that they will pay for the wall themselves.

If that ain’t a con we don’t know what is.