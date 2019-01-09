Jimmy Fallon And The Roots Tighten Their Blindfolds To Escape Lindsay Lohan The ‘Bird Box’ Way [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jimmy Fallon just got back from holiday hiatus so forgive him if the ‘Bird Box’ parody is just a liiiitle behind schedule. Either way, watch as he and The Roots do their damndest to avoid making direct eye contact with Lindsay Lohan’s white girl wasted dance moves…
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank/Getty/YouTube
