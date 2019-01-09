ThisIsUs: Phylicia Rashad Cast As Beth’s Mother On Hit NBC Series

Phylicia Rashad Cast On “This Is Us”

There’s some big news afoot for “This Is Us” fans. Entertainment Weekly confirms that Phylicia Rashad will guest-star in an episode. Phylicia will play Carol, mother to Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and will make her debut in the second half of the NBC hit drama’s third season.

Phylicia’s episode will focus on Beth’s backstory.

Phylicia is continuing in her currently has a recurring role as Diana Dubois on “Empire.”