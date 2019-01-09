Get Well Soon: CupcakKe Tells Fans Not To Worry About Her Following The Rapper’s Suicide Scare

CupcakKe Issues A Statement Following Some Alarming Tweets

Rapper CupcakKe had a lot of people worried earlier this week after Tweeting an alarming sentiment before vacating social media.

The Chicago native wrote “I’m about to commit suicide” to her 406,000 followers and to make things worse, right after the tweet was sent, she disappeared for hours, according to the people who were trying to contact her.

That tweet has since been deleted and CupcakKe has returned to Twitter to let fans know she’s doing ok, thanking everyone for their prayers. The rapper explained that she ended up going to the hospital and is finally getting the help she needs, also telling her fans not to worry about her.

I’ve been fighting with depression for the longest ..sorry that I did it public last night but I’m ok .I went to the hospital & im finally getting the help that I need to get through , be happy , & deliver great music . thanks for all the prayers but please don’t worry bout me — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) January 8, 2019

Hopefully things are looking up for CupcakKe as she sees the outpouring of love directed at her from fans and others alike via social media.

Get well soon!