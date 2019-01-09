Stakes Is High: Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Will Premiere As The Opening Film At South by Southwest

The one and only Jordan Peele‘s highly anticipated follow-up to Get Out, Us, is going to make its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

SXSW announced on Tuesday that Us will open the 26th edition of the Austin, Texas, festival on March 8. Just like Peele’s award-winning project Get Out, Us is a socially-minded horror thriller.

This upcoming film stars Lupita Nyong’o as a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband and two children. While on the vacation, an unresolved trauma from her past is unearthed leading to an eerie confrontation for the family with eerie doppelgangers of themselves.

Us is set to be released on March 22 by Universal Pictures. Peele produced the film along with Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions; Co-stars include Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.

This year’s SXSW runs from March 8-17.