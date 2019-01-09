Food For Thought: Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Why Her Past Relationships Failed

Jennifer Lopez Covers Harper’s Bazaar Magazine

Until recently Jennifer Lopez hasn’t had much luck with love. But now that she’s found the man of her dreams in A-Rod, she’s reflecting on why that might be. The 49-year-old stunner covers the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar in all red Gucci and opens up about media scrutiny, her kids, and being in a better place now than she had been previously.

As far as her rollercoaster journey with love, she tells the publication:

“For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down. But it didn’t have to do with anybody else but me—it was about me figuring out me.” “Until you learn to love yourself, you can’t completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing. There’s an evolution there that had to happen for me,” J. Lo adds. “I feel like I’m in a better place now.”

On being scrutinized by the media:

“You’re trying to do your best and people are putting you down, or trying to make believe you’re not a nice person, or you’re a diva. I’m always like, ‘Who are you talking about?’”

On life today:

“I’ve got two amazing kids and a great boyfriend. I don’t have everything figured out, and everything isn’t perfect. But I feel very proud that with all the things I’ve gone through in my personal life, I’m still optimistic and hopeful.”

On feeling boxed in early on in her career:

“From early on in my career, I felt like people wanted to put me in a box. You will play these sorts of roles, do this type of thing. Or you will only act. You cannot sing and act at the same time. I felt very confined by that because I knew I was going to do different things. I was at least going to try!”

Click here to see her breathtaking cover shoot and read the full interview. It’s hard to believe J. Lo is about to be 50 years old…gotdamn!