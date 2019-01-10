Male Escort Claims He Nearly Died When Democratic Donor Ed Buck Shot Him Up With Near-Lethal Dosage Of Meth After Sex [Video]

It seems political donor Ed Buck has a strange habit of inviting Black men over to his home for paid sexual dalliances and pumping them full of lethal drugs once they arrive. If this wasn’t evidenced enough by the steadily growing pile of Black bodies at his home over the last 18 months, now there is a firsthand account from an escort he personally injected with methamphetamines after a sexual encounter.

Daily Mail TV has uncovered more disturbing details about the wealthy fundraiser’s alleged fatal fetish for drugging gay Black man with methamphetamines. 28-year-old Jermaine Gagnon recounts his own experience escorting for Buck, that ended in a near-fatal overdose on drugs that he never anticipated when he was initially flown out for sex.

Gagnon also had photographic evidence of his encounter with Buck.

SMH! Can you believe that this man is allegedly routinely carting Black men into his home to essentially kill with narcotics after he fulfils his sexual desires with them?

Kevork Djansezian/Daily Mail