Will You Be Watching? Comedy Bae Tone Bell, Nina Dobrev & Sheryl Lee Ralph Star In New CBS Sitcom “FAM”

Tone Bell, Nina Dobrev & Sheryl Lee Ralph Star In “Fam”

Comedy bae Tone Bell is already winning 2019 with soon-to-be smash hit “Little” and a brand new CBS show “FAM” where he reconnects with super cute “Dog Days” co-star Nina Dobrev in a relatable family sitcom centered around a lovable couple whose happily boo’d up lifestyle screeches to a halt when…well, watch the trailer to see what happens but it’s safe to say hilarity ensues.

“FAM” premieres TONIGHT on CBS at 9:30/8:30c!

You can also catch Atlanta’s own Tone Bell on his upcoming Showtime comedy special February 22nd at 10 pm!