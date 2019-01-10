Where In The World Is Wendy Williams? The Talk Show Host Has Reportedly Pushed Her Return To TV Back AGAIN
Wendy Williams Is Having A Guest Panel Host In Her Place Next Week
Fans of The Wendy Williams Show are dying to get their fix, but according to reports from Variety, viewers are going to have to wait yet another week for the host’s return.
Wendy Williams, who is recovering from an arm injury that she suffered last month, will resume taping of her daytime talk show on January 21, distributor and producer Debmar-Mercury confirmed to Variety on Wednesday. That date is a week later than the January 14 return date that had been previously announced, which had already been pushed back once.
The show has been in reruns since December 24, and though it will still resume new episodes starting January 14, it’ll be with a panel of “Hot Talkers” serving in the Wendy’s absence.
“As she has for the past 10 years, Wendy delivers an incomparable live talk show day in and day out and we want to give her the best opportunity to heal and recover,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said. “Wendy has our complete and unwavering support and we look forward to her return to the iconic purple chair.”
Williams claimed to have suffered an uper-arm injury in late December, which is what seemed to cause all of this secretive nature around the show.
The host first missed her December 17 taping, returning to work the following day and hosting new episodes through the end of that week. After Wendy was criticized and questioned on social media for some really weird on-air behavior during her December 20 episode, the host posted a statement on Instagram revealing that she had suffered a hairline fracture and that she had taken pain medication for the first time in decades.
The show began a planned hiatus for the holidays the following week, and that break ended up getting extended, with Wendy missing her planned January 7 return date.
The guest panelists for next week’s shows are expected to be revealed on Monday.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.