Protect The Abused: Thomia Hunter’s Life Sentence Commuted After Serving 15 Years For Killing Abusive Boyfriend

Thomia Hunter Life Sentence Commuted By Gov. John Kasich

Don’t think Cyntoia Brown was the only woman in prison for killing a man who was attempting to inflict violence upon her. According to Cleveland, Gov. and former Presidential candidate John Kasich has commuted Thomia Hunter’s sentence after she has served a hard 15 years incarcerated.

Thomia Hunter was sentenced to life in prison after a 2005 incident where she murdered her ex-boyfriend who had been abusive to her for years. How abusive you ask? Well…

Hunter was sentenced to life in prison with her first shot at parole after 15 years after a jury convicted her of murder and felonious assault. Hunter testified at trial that Harris, whom she had broken up with a few months earlier, attacked after he accused her of cheating on him. She said he beat her, choked her, poured hot sauce in her eyes and cut her with a knife before she stabbed him.

If you beat us and pour Texas Pete in our eyes you deserve whatever befalls you after that.

Harris suffered 22 knife wounds that the parole board said were applied with minimal force. The board also found that Hunter proved she suffered prior domestic abuse at Harris’s hands, and that she genuinely feared for her life and had no way to escape his attack in the minutes before she stabbed him.

For all that abuse, 22 stab wounds and dying is getting off easy.

Gov. Kasich’s letter of commutation states that Thomia will be released on July 15.

Now let’s free the rest of the women who have been imprisoned for protecting themselves.