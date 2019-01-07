Damn Skippy! Cyntoia Brown Granted Full Clemency By Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam

Cyntoia Brown Granted Clemency By Governor Bill Haslam

After a very difficult weekend where sexual predators ruled the new cycle, we are ecstatic to report that a women who fought back against a sexual abuser is finally getting the justice she deserves.

According to the Tennessean, Governor Bill Haslam has grant full and complete clemency to Cyntoia Brown and she will be released on August 7, 2019! Cyntoia’s sentence will be commuted to parole where she will stay under state supervision for the next 10 years.

“Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16,” Haslam said in a statement. “Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. “Transformation should be accompanied by hope. So, I am commuting Ms. Brown’s sentence, subject to certain conditions.”

We couldn’t be happier for Cyntoia! Won’t he do it?!?