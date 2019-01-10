The Gourmet GOAT: Gordon Ramsay Is Finally Going To Be On An Episode Of ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]

Hot Ones Reveals Their First Guest For Season 8: Gordon Ramsay

First We Feast’s Hot Ones returns for its eighth season on Thursday, January 24–and you’ll never believe who they got for the season premiere.

Well, you probably will, because you already saw the headline–but food fan REJOICE, because this upcoming episode features one of the most requested guests in the series’ history. Chef, restaurateur and television personality Gordon Ramsay is stepping into the ring for the spicy wing challenge.

Check out a preview of the highly-anticipated Hot Ones episode with Gordon Ramsay below: