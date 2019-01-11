Nia Riley Claps Back At Baaaawdy Shamers & Explains Constantly Crying On #HipHopBootcamp
Nia Riley Responds To Weight Gain Criticism
Nia Riley knows people have noticed her fuller figure and she’s issuing a response. The reality star who made her “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” debut last night with Soulja Boy was spotted this week at the show’s premiere party.
While there she posed with the show’s resident therapist Dr. V…
and hit the carpet in a curve-hugging bandage dress.
She also took a moment to shut down critics who took shots at her copious curves and said she got criticism back when she was “skinny and depressed.”
Mind you, this was Nia back in October.
She previously slammed a thirsty fan who taunted her naturally juicy baaaawdy and told her in her DMs that she’s a “fat slob.”
“What would possess you to have such anger toward a stranger or someone that’s never done anything to you?!” wrote Nia. “A grown a** “MAN” sent me this btw. lol, he gets no p***y clearly worried about my fine a** at this time of night! #RealBody”
Clearly, the yams got yummier and she still looks great!
More from Nia Riley including her comments on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” on the flip.
According to Nia she can still take your man, “fat and all.”
Nia also said that she cried on almost every episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” because she was “drunk and emotional.”
Did you watch the premiere of “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition”??? Nia was isolated from Soulja Boy in their assigned bedroom and made to sleep in a birdcage, nest and all.
According to her, it wasn’t the most comfortable.
During the premiere, Judge Lynn Toler of Divorce Court played footage of Nia explaining how hurt she’s been by Soulja Boy’s actions. She then burst into tears.
