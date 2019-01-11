Nia Riley Claps Back At Baaaawdy Shamers & Explains Constantly Crying On #HipHopBootcamp

Sit down haters…

Nia Riley Responds To Weight Gain Criticism

Nia Riley knows people have noticed her fuller figure and she’s issuing a response. The reality star who made her “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” debut last night with Soulja Boy was spotted this week at the show’s premiere party.

While there she posed with the show’s resident therapist Dr. V…

and hit the carpet in a curve-hugging bandage dress.

She also took a moment to shut down critics who took shots at her copious curves and said she got criticism back when she was “skinny and depressed.”

Mind you, this was Nia back in October.

She previously slammed a thirsty fan who taunted her naturally juicy baaaawdy and told her in her DMs that she’s a “fat slob.”

“What would possess you to have such anger toward a stranger or someone that’s never done anything to you?!” wrote Nia. “A grown a** “MAN” sent me this btw. lol, he gets no p***y clearly worried about my fine a** at this time of night! #RealBody”

Clearly, the yams got yummier and she still looks great!

