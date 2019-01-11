OVOXO No More: Fans Are Convinced The Weeknd Is Taking Shots At Drake On “Lost in the Fire”

Did The Weeknd Just Take Some Shots At Drake And His Baby?

The Weeknd appears on Gesaffelstein’s “Lost in the Fire,” which just dropped late Thursday night–but how good the song sounds isn’t the only thing people have been talking about since its release. One specific lyric on the track has some fans convinced that The Weekend is taking some pretty serious shots at Drake.

Without wasting any time, Abel presumably mentions Drizzy right in the first verse as he sings about wanting to have “a baby with the right one” because he could never be the one to hide his kid. For pretty obvious reasons, that has been interpreted by most as a jab at Drake, whose once-secret child was revealed during his beef with Pusha-T last year.

I guess The Weeknd hasn’t heard that Drake most definitely isn’t hiding his kid from the world, but rather, he’s hiding the world from his kid–well, according to Drake, anyway.

Though Drake and The Weeknd have been close and collaborated heavily in the past, they’ve also had their share of disagreements–like when Drake was reportedly dating The Weeknd’s then-ex girlfriend Bella Hadid.

Abel hasn’t yet commented on whether or not this line is about Drake but, let’s be honest…he probably won’t, and it definitely (allegedly) is.

Maybe all of this public backlash over Drizzy hiding his kid will make him post a picture of Adonis sometime soon. But until then, here’s how fans reacted to The Weeknd’s jabs on “Lost in the Fire.”

Weeknd really subbing Drake on here too about hiding a baby man. RIP OVOXO. — MF_Brown @ Earth (@MF_Brown) January 11, 2019

The Weeknd is shading Drake. I can’t handle both my faves beefing.#lostinthefire pic.twitter.com/eHWt3ZyKre — Mister R (@__TimR) January 11, 2019

OVOXO fans listening to The Weeknd dragging Drake for his secret baby in Lost in the Fire pic.twitter.com/rCt88dYEDq — Marzi della Greca (@eeveeskeevy) January 11, 2019

The Weeknd is 10x the talent Drake is and he got played by him early on, time he give shots back for the fraud Drake is — Red (@Red39096276) January 11, 2019

Drake talked abt Bella on his song finesse so The Weeknd dissed him LMAO A KING I love him so so much more for this 😭 — ü (@_efwiyel) January 11, 2019