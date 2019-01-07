Drake Gets Side Eye Online For Questionable Interaction With Teen Fan In Wake Of R. Kelly Doc

Drake Looking Funny In The Light

The troubling, creepy, disturbing #SurvivingRKelly documentary left a lot of people rethinking a lot of things they’d previously accepted as okay in their lives. The internet was immediately full of people reconsidering how they’d approached other artists. One such artist is Drake, who coincidentally had a video resurface of him groping and kissing a 17-year-old girl at his concert in 2010.

Combine that with the relationship he’s gained with Millie Bobby Brown and the rumors that have swirled about him pursuing a young Jorja Smith and we have someone who fans are asking a lot of questions about.

The last 10 seconds of this SENT me 😭 #SurvivingDrake pic.twitter.com/Hq1t5MYAlD — Harvey Specter™ (@theJay_Show) January 4, 2019

And a lot of slander. Take a look…