Invasion Of Privacy: Cardi B Served With A Lawsuit As She Walked Onto The Set Of Her New Netflix Show

Cardi B Served Lawsuit On The Set Of Her Netflix Series

Cardi B ended up getting served with a lawsuit as she walked onto the set of her new Netflix series on Wednesday night, according to reports from The Blast .

In the video captured by The Blast on Wednesday, Cardi is seen walking onto the set of Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow–a music competition series where she will serve as one of the judges. On her way walking onto the set, things were all lighthearted as she joked with photographers, but as she approaches the door to the venue, a process server is seen dropping the papers in front Cardi. She ultimately ignored them.

According to the site, the legal docs stem a 2018 Met Gala incident that resulted in one man getting assaulted. A then-pregnant Cardi and husband Offset were at The Mark Hotel in New York City, when the alleged victim, Giovanni Arnold, reportedly tried to get an autograph. Arnold alleges that instead of getting an autograph, he was verbally assaulted by the couple before being physically attacked by members of their security team.

He filed a lawsuit against both Cardi and Offset days later, but apparently, it has been a bit of a process to serve them.

According to reports from The Blast, the alleged victim waited to serve Cardi since she was seven months pregnant at the time and, “out of respect and consideration for her and her baby’s wellbeing…I chose not to immediately serve” them.

Check out footage of Cardi being served below.