WHAT WAS THE REASON?! Cardi B Has Questions About What Characters Are Actually Seeing In “Bird Box”

(Spoilers ahead!)

Cardi B Watches ‘Bird Box’ And Has Questions

Cardi B is just now catching up with the rest of social media by watching ‘Bird Box’ and she has questions. The movie caused some kind of hysteria online recently because of it’s ‘scary’ and unanswerable plot. Like many of us, upon viewing the Sandra Bullock lead movie, Cardi B is confused AF. She took to Instagram stories to give her fresh reaction to the movie, sorting out what SHE thinks may be the real monster in ‘Bird Box’.

“So I’m finally watching this movie. Don’t f*cking judge me, suck my d*ck. I’m not a person to watch movies a lot. I need questions…I’m getting lost now. Where are they swimming to? Why are they in a River? Why everybody know to go to the house they in? Ok…another question…what are these n*ggas seeing? What’s making them wanna kill themselves. “

Then Cardi answers her own questions…

“Are they f*cking seeing they bills? I think motherf*ckers is seeing they bills.”

Cardi attempted to watch Bird Box earlier this morning and she had a few questions/comments 😂 pic.twitter.com/OwW03kGXuF — Bardi Updates (@BardiUpdates) January 9, 2019

These are legit questions! Although her video review has folks in shambles.

Cardi B talking about bird box on IG has me sent to fucking space I can’t deal 😂😂😂 — MakeupbyMichaelFinch (@MichaelFinchxo) January 9, 2019

Do YOU have answers for Belcalis???