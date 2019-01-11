Stop The Domestic Violence: “90 Day Fiance” Star Larissa Dos Santos Arrested, Fight With Hubby Colt Leaves Her Face Bloody

Larissa Dos Santos Of 90 Day Fiance”Raises Money For Bail After Domestic Dispute Arrest

TLC reality show cast members Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson‘s rocky relationship has taken an explosive turn.

Previously, The couple had their share of bickering with each other in front of 90 Day Fiance cameras, and now Larissa is arrested for domestic battery. Apparently, Colt made a phone call to police that led to Larissa being arrested according to E! and The Blast.

Las Vegas Police confirm that Larissa was arrested at 5 a.m. local time. She was charged with battery, domestic violence, a misdemeanor. There is a mandatory 12-hour hold and she is now in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. Colt has not been arrested. Last night, Larissa posted photos and videos, showing her with a seemingly bloody face with the caption, “colt called the cops on me we argue.”

Her Instagram page has now been set private. You can see the blood faced photo by clicking here.

Since her arrest, someone linked to Larissa has posted a link to a GoFundMe page on her Instagram. The page specifies that she needs to raise $5,000 which will go to her bail and legal fees. Her bail is only $3,000, but the extra $2,000 is most likely for legal fees.

Yikes, stop the domestic violence! Here is a clip of Larissa arguing with Colt’s brother from this season of 90 Day Fiance.