Tattle-Telling On Trump: Micheal Cohen Set To Share Private Information & Testify Publicly Before Congress In February

Michael Cohen Set To Testify In Front Of Congress Next Month

According to Fox5 Atlanta, Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, will testify publicly before a House committee next month in a hearing that could serve as the opening case for impeachment, his conflicts of interest and his alleged ties to Russia. The “House Oversight and Reform Committee” announced earlier this week that Cohen will testify before the panel early February.

Cohen is a key piece in the investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller. He reportedly can speak on the potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign as well as the federal prosecutors in New York involved in campaign finance violations related to payments to two women who say they had sex with Trump earlier last year.

Cohen has previously pleaded guilty in both investigations and was subsequently sentenced to 3 years in prison which many believe is the reason he now wants to testify and “state publicly all he knows.” In a statement released on Thursday, Cohen said he had accepted the invitation “in furtherance of my commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers.” Cohen also added: “I look forward to having the privilege of being afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired.”

Cohen acknowledged in the Mueller investigation that he wasn’t truthful to Congress by saying negotiations over a Trump Tower in Moscow had ended in January 2016 when they actually continued into that June, well into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. In New York, he also acknowledged his involvement in the Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal scandals.

Cohen testified before the House intelligence panel early in 2017, before his role in the federal investigations was fully known and when Republicans controlled the panel. The GOP-led committee later ended its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, saying there was no evidence of collusion or conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Russia.