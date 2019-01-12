Hi Haters: Soulja Boy Responds To Baseless Rumors Saying He’s “On Crack”

Soulja Boy Claps Back At Folks Saying He’s Using Drugs

Soulja Boy must have seen the viral tweet accusing him of freebasing crack. In a video response, SB swiftly shuts down rumors started in a tweet that compares a bad angle of him from an Instagram live video, to a photo of when he was a teenager. From the tweet, folks were throwing around all types of allegations, including that SB was a hardcore drug addict.

Here’s the tweet.

I said Soulja Boy looking mad cracky now and niggas was mad talmbout, "He's just aging". NAH. DIS IS CRACK pic.twitter.com/mNsS4iweY4 — diddy gay (@No2PacSlander) January 9, 2019

Welp, in a response from Soulja, he thinks everyone who shared the tweet is a buffoon. The 28-year-old rapper just got into a near-fatal car accident last week and says quit judging his appearance while he recovers.

First of all, I wanna say for everybody that’s saying Soulja looks like he’s on drugs…Soulja Boy look like he on crack, he on powder: B*TCH don’t play with me like that! I ain’t never did crack in my life, b*tch. I’m a millionaire, I’m worth mother f*cking $30 million n*gga. I never did cocaine in my life. Don’t play with me like that. I just was in a car accident two days ago, I almost lost my life. I hit my face on the dashboard, and my sh*t swole. I never did crack in my f*cking life. Y’all some p*ssies for saying that.

Soulja Boy addresses everyone saying he looks like he’s on crack: pic.twitter.com/OltrlRefL8 — Kenny ♨️ (@phillycustoms) January 11, 2019

Yikes! Did YOU also fall down the rabbit hole, believing Soulja Boy was a crack user???