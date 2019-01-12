Mathew Knowles Talks Destiny’s Child Collaboration With R. Kelly Despite Knowledge Of His Creep Status — “It Was Just Business” [Video]

Mathew Knowles says Destiny’s Child — a group of then-teen girls — working with R. Kelly despite his incredibly sketchy personal life was simply some record label politics at the time. But, not being fools, they kept their eyes on the girls the entire time that they were in the studio, even accompanying them to the restroom so that none of the girls were ever unattended in R. Kelly’s presence.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty/TMZ/YouTube