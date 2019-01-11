R. Kelly’s Daughter Calls Her Dad A “Monster” As She Breaks Silence In Thoughtful Post

She Details Her Thought Process In The Wake Of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

R. Kelly‘s estranged daughter Buku Abi has decided to break her silence following the premiere of Surviving R. Kelly.

Abi, whose birth name is Joann Kelly, posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, according to People. She condemned her “terrible” father, who she hasn’t been in contact with for years, and she expressed support for all the people who were allegedly abused by her father. She also explained why it took so long for her to release a statement:

“To the people that feel I should be speaking up/against everything that is going on right now. I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently,” she wrote. “I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.”

Abi is the daughter of R. Kelly and Andrea Kelly, who also accused Kelly of abusing her for years. Abi went on to say in her post that it’s been “very difficult to process it all” and “gather all the right words to express everything I feel.”

She continued:

“Anyone that knows me personally or has been following me throughout the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father. Nor do I speak on him or on his behalf. I also am not fond of dealing with my personal issues or personal life through social media but, I feel things are starting to get out of hand.”

Abi also said her family, including her siblings and mother, haven’t seen R. Kelly for years. She cited the challenges they faced in regards to his life decisions as the reason they don’t keep in contact with him.

“My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or be a part of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life,” she said. “Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt. Reminders of how terrible my father is, and how we should be speaking up against him, rude comments about my family, fabricating me, my siblings & our mothers ‘part’ etc. Does not help my family (Me, my sister, my brother, and my mother) in our healing process. Nor does it allow a safe space for other victims who are scared to speak up, speak up.”

Abi then went on to say “The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”

Abi explained that she stayed quiet for a long time for her peace of mind, her emotional state and her healing.

“I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me. I pray anyone who reads this understands I put nothing but good intent behind each word,” she said, adding that her statement took her nearly three days to compose.

She ended her post writing, “I just want everyone to know that I do care and I love you all. This is a very difficult subject to speak on… again, I apologize if my words don’t come out right.”