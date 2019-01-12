For The Ladies: Michael B. Jordan Answers Some Seriously Juicy Questions…But There’s A Catch [Video]

Michael B. Jordan Keeps Us All Guessing With This Game

Michael B. Jordan stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night, and luckily for us, he had time for a game following his couch interview.

Usually when it comes to press runs, stars answer the same questions over and over again about their movie and some other not-so-intimate details about their personal life. This isn’t surprising, because celebs don’t want us to know everything about their off-screen personas–but Jimmy Fallon has a solution for that.

In the game Pour It Out, Jimmy and Michael take turns reading questions to themselves, then stating the answer out loud. If they don’t want to reveal was the question is, they have to take a shot–but really, we all just know the question.

Michael’s answer to one of these questions is “Tessa Thompson”…but we will ever know what the question actually was?!