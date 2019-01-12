Deadbeat Dummy Boy: Tekashi69’s Baby Mama Blast Him For Going Ghost On His Seed [Video]

Tekashi69 Hasn’t Contacted Baby Mama Or Daughter Since Arrest

Tekashi69 isn’t gonna win any “Dad of the year” awards with this type of carrying on.

According to TMZ, Tekashi’s baby mama Sara Molina is saying that daddy Daniel has not reached out to her or their daughter not one time since he was arrested. The little girl didn’t even get Christmas presents from him.

Meanwhile, Tekashi’s girlfriend Jade got a G-Wagon and a Rolex. Dirty game. Peep what Sara had to say in the video below.

We been known dude was trash. Sara shouldn’t expect any different.