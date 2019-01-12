The Way Life Goes: Lil Uzi Vert Says He’s Done With Music, Wants To Be “Normal”

Lil Uzi Vert fans are freaking out after the Philly rapper announced via his Instagram Story that he’s officially done with music. He wrote in a cryptic post,

“I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supports, but I’m done with music. I deleted everything. I wanna be normal… I wanna wake up in 2013.”

No word on whether or not Uzi is just having a moment or if he’s really done with the game. But if he is telling the truth, does that mean his highly anticipated album ‘Eternal Atake’ won’t be seeing the light of day?

Lil uzi verts quitting music pic.twitter.com/rrsIF4soGq — Olivia✨👸🏽 (@livytynanx) January 12, 2019

2013 Lil Uzi Vert would not approve of this.