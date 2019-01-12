She’s Back: Watch Tiffany Evans Flex In Official Video For “Switch It Up” [Video]
Tiffany Evans – Switch It Up (Official Video)
Remember her???
Tiffany Evans is back on the scene with new music. The “Promise Ring” singer has a new vibe after ditching her ex-hubby a few months back. This song is called “Switch It Up”, and the official video is too cute. It features comedian Karlous Miller and myriad of dance moves.
Are you feeling this new Tiffany Evans track?!
