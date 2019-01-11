Keke Palmer, Eva Marcille, Tiffany Evans & More Attend ‘PIMP’ Screening In Atlanta

Were you watching???

Celebs Screen KeKe Palmer’s “PIMP”

KeK Palmer’s latest film recently got rave reviews from her celebrity peers and media alike. On Thursday Vertical Entertainment screened it’s latest film, “PIMP” for LGBTQ influencers in Atlanta at Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema.

The film stars Keke as a struggling same gender loving woman/pimp named Wednesday whose fortune changes after her girlfriend hits the mean streets of New York. Wednesday plays a dangerous game that ultimate sees her life put at risk as she dreams of escape.

Written and directed by Christine Crokos and executive produced by Lee Daniels, “PIMP’s” cast also includes Aunjanue Ellis, Vanessa Morgan, Mike E. Winfield, Edi Gathegi, and DMX as Keke’s onscreen father.

VIP’s in attendance at the screening included Eva Marcille Sterling…

Miss Sophia…

Tiffany Evans…

Gary with Da Tea and more.

Following the screening, Gary With Da Tea moderated an insightful Q&A with Keke and film director Christine Crokos.

“PIMP” is available for viewing now on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and more.



Hit the flip for more photos.