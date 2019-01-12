Texas Couple Found Guilty Of Keeping A Young African Girl As Their Personal Slave For Over 15 Years

Texas Couple Found Guilty Of Keeping African Girl As Slave

A Northern Texas couple that purchased a Guinean girl at age five and used her as a slave for sixteen years has been found guilty of forcing hard labor on a foreign citizen.

Mohamed Toure and Denise Cros-Toure are potentially facing decades in prison after being found guilty of forced labor, conspiracy to harbor an alien for financial gain and the actual act of harboring an alien for financial gain.

According to CBS Dallas, the couple forced the young girl to do all the general house labor, including cooking, cleaning, laundry, yard work, and caring for their five children. She was never given access to school or any extracurricular activities like the couple’s children were, even though she was close to their same age.

The couple kept all her paperwork and identification, forced her to remain in the US for years after her visa expired (forcing her to be an illegal alien and thus unable to leave their “protection”) and isolated her from her family. They also emotionally and physically abused her.

The girl was finally able to escape the home with help from former neighbors.

The couple won’t face sentencing for at least another week…but we’re pretty sure they’ll get some heavy time for this one…