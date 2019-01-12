Blood, Sweat & Stitches: Famous Contortionist Cracks Head Open While Doing A Trick [Video]

Famous contortionist Belen Pouchan is known for her extreme body bending moves — but her latest trick ended up with her head leaking out blood. The 26-year old Argentinian dancer tried to show off her skills on a giant outdoors chair in Barcelona. She twisted herself into knots and did tricks going in and out the hole of the chair, but as she tried to untwist herself, ish got bloody.

Pouchan smacked her face on wooden chair and played it off pretty cool is you ask us. She did however get five stitches on her face and spent seven hours at the hospital. All’s fair in love and contortion.