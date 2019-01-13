A Lil’ Positivity: Travis Scott Donates $100,000 To Houston Nonprofit After School Program

Travis Scott Donates $100,000 To Houston After School Program

According to ABC13, Houston Rapper Travis Scott donated $100,000 to a nonprofit organization that helps youth in his hometown.

The rapper is donating $100,000 to “Workshop Houston”, a local nonprofit that’s very near & dear to him. The organization aims “to provide youth with creative, technical and educational resources” and they offer a series of after-school programs which focus on topics such as music production and graphic design.

Some of Travis’ donation will go towards a drone racing competition, to be held at Space Center Houston and towards helping students recreate the Milly gown former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama wore in her official National Portrait Gallery portrait.

Travis had a huge 2018 with the success of AstroWorld, so it’s great to see him giving back to his old hood.