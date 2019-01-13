Make ‘Em Say Unghhh: Master P Announces Mega-Deal With Lionsgate Studios To Produce Biopic

- By Bossip Staff

WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Master P Takes To Instagram To Announce Huge Deal With Lionsgate

Hip Hop Mogul Master P took to Instagram to announce a huge partnership deal with Lionsgate to produce his first biopic “King of the South IceCream Man”. P briefly talked about the film, promising it would be bigger and better than “Straight Outta Compton”, which was a huge commercial success and grossed over $200 Million worldwide.

It’s been reported that Tyger Williams (Menace 2 Society) has signed on to be involved in the film.

 

Big salute to Master P, a Hip Hop legend still making boss moves in the game.

Categories: A "Lil Positivity", For Discussion, For Your Information

